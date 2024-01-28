Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. 13,160,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,188,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

