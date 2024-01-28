Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 31.1% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $438.53. 2,725,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $421.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $440.94.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.50.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,262 shares of company stock worth $201,031,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

