Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 66.0% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.42. 9,895,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147,999. The stock has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

