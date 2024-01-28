Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $187.01. 5,064,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,540. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.22.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.