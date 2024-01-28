Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 2,151 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $8.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $613.93. 2,137,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $601.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

