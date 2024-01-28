Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 28,531 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $437,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $448.23. 6,404,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,454,009. The stock has a market cap of $358.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $431.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $449.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

