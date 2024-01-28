Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after buying an additional 1,536,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after buying an additional 549,869 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,973,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,867,000 after buying an additional 442,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,943.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 305,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after buying an additional 290,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 219,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,839. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $47.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1459 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

