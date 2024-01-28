Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $94,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,467. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.63 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.39.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

