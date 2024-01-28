Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,160 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.44. 2,757,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,277. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

