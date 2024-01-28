Wealthstar Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 826 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 826 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,253 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the software company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the software company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,452 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $613.93. 2,137,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

