Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $691,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 288,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,920,000 after buying an additional 64,735 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $489.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,097,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,784. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $491.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

