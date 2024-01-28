Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,038,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,543 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $42,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.32. 19,211,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,455,352. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

