Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Increased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.8% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $34,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. 19,211,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,455,352. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.