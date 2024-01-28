Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. 971,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,869. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $776.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.38 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

