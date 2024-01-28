Wharton Business Group LLC Buys 300 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $34,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.05. 179,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,434. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $125.09 and a twelve month high of $184.81.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.