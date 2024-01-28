Wharton Business Group LLC Buys 96,811 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 351,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,811 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,771,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,038,000 after purchasing an additional 348,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,839,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,304,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

