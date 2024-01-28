Wharton Business Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,697 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises 2.7% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC owned approximately 3.96% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $49,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 155,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 54,239 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,462,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 335,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. 342,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,937. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

