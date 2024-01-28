Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Up 15.2% in January

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,605,700 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 14,413,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 116.0 days.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SPGYF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 61,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,650. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.33%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

