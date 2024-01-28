Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $473,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $1,559,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,825 shares in the company, valued at $228,855,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $1,559,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,960,557 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.27. 5,248,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

