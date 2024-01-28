Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $58,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 253.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.16. 7,775,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,670,239. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.