Winch Advisory Services LLC Takes $52,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,032,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,853. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

