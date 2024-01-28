WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.50

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.50 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 31.57 ($0.40). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 31.42 ($0.40), with a volume of 145,742 shares.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 832.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

