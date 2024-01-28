Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $514.45

Shares of Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 514.45 ($6.54) and traded as high as GBX 528 ($6.71). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 519 ($6.59), with a volume of 295,198 shares trading hands.

Workspace Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £998.89 million, a PE ratio of -448.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 543.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 515.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Workspace Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,241.38%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

