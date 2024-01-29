Aberforth Split Level Income Trust (ASIZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust (LON:ASIZ – Get Free Report) is set to post its Interim quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON ASIZ remained flat at GBX 122.50 ($1.56) during mid-day trading on Monday. 11,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,007. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 124 ($1.58). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.67.

About Aberforth Split Level Income Trust

Aberforth Split Level Trust PLC operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

