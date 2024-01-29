Aberforth Split Level Income Trust (ASIZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust (LON:ASIZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its Interim earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Stock Performance

LON:ASIZ remained flat at GBX 122.50 ($1.56) during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,007. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.14. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 118 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 124 ($1.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £37.99 million, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Split Level Trust PLC operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

