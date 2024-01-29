Aberforth Split Level Income Trust (ASIZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2024

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust (LON:ASIZGet Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its Interim earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Stock Performance

LON:ASIZ remained flat at GBX 122.50 ($1.56) during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,007. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.14. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 118 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 124 ($1.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £37.99 million, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aberforth Split Level Trust PLC operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Split Level Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.