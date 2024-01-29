Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.00. The company had a trading volume of 413,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,317. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.