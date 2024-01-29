AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Purchases 15,000 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00.

Shares of AGF.B stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 172,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$499.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.44. AGF Management Limited has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$9.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.20.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

