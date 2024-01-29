Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.03 and last traded at $85.54. 101,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 242,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.46.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Agilysys had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $31,181.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $29,179.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,686.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $31,181.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,517 shares of company stock worth $45,169,960 over the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $44,630,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter valued at $18,976,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2,224.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 260,492 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

