Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.37-9.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.11.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,123. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average of $113.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 365.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,949,000 after acquiring an additional 345,079 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.