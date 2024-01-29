Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Hits $1.35 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $36.71 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00082818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000887 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,045,375,572 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

