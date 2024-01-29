Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,760,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 11,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,960. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

