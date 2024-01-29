Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Shares Down 4.2%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Anglo Pacific Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$593.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.30.

About Anglo Pacific Group

(Get Free Report)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.