ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 0.1 %

MT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,160,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 336.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MT. Bank of America downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ArcelorMittal

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.