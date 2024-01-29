ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ArcelorMittal Trading Up 0.1 %
MT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.94.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MT. Bank of America downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
