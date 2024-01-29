Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 878,400 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 285,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,881. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $505.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARIS

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.