Ark (ARK) Price Up 23.5% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Ark has a market cap of $158.69 million and approximately $44.87 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002304 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003418 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,553,804 coins and its circulating supply is 178,553,688 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.