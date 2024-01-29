Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $2,038,328.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,648,144.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.60, for a total transaction of $2,040,471.60.

On Thursday, January 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.95, for a total transaction of $1,969,186.95.

On Friday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $1,960,039.44.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $2,002,150.95.

On Monday, January 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.45, for a total transaction of $1,932,102.45.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $1,872,272.79.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.03, for a total transaction of $2,019,292.23.

On Friday, December 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.80, for a total transaction of $1,992,673.80.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.16, for a total transaction of $1,954,435.56.

On Monday, December 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total transaction of $1,889,084.43.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $7.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $255.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $257.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $2,926,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,490,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.