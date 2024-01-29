AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE T traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 37,580,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,766,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.