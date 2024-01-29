Avalanche Market Capitalization Reaches $13.10 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $35.70 or 0.00082217 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $13.10 billion and $668.32 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00028373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,096,923 coins and its circulating supply is 367,064,013 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

