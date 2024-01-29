Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 741,562 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 276,494 shares.The stock last traded at $82.79 and had previously closed at $82.73.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

