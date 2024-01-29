Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.87. 724,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,163,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $934.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,995.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,801.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,696 shares of company stock valued at $128,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,864,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,369,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,758,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,864,000 after acquiring an additional 125,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 5,629,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,137 shares during the period.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.