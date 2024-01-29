Bancor (BNT) One Day Volume Tops $4.19 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. Bancor has a total market cap of $94.30 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bancor has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00017335 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016373 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,170.93 or 1.00022110 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011020 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00203801 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,425,198 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 133,730,180.29632631 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.68957035 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 393 active market(s) with $3,175,958.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.