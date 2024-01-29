Bank of Marin Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of Marin lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Stryker were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $314.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,257. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $248.96 and a 12-month high of $317.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

