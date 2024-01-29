Bank of Marin Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of Marin cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in PayPal were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.1% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 15.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.9% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 10,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.6% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 29,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.76. 15,228,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,322,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

