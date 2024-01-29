Bank of Marin Has $543,000 Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Bank of Marin reduced its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in AerCap were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of AerCap by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $77.06. 1,317,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,820. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $78.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.98.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

