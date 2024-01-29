Bank of Marin Has $681,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bank of Marin lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth approximately $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $486.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $475.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.93. The company has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $508.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.