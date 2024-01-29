Bank of Marin Sells 135 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Marin cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 26.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 43,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 4,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,997,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $789,762,000 after buying an additional 429,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $292.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,557. The company has a market capitalization of $212.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.26. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

