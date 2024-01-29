Bank of Marin Sells 544 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Marin decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IVV traded up $3.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $493.67. 6,061,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,034,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $471.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.41. The company has a market cap of $381.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $493.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.