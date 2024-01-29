Bank of Marin Sells 72 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank of Marin lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $379.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,999. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

