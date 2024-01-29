Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Short Interest Down 10.6% in January

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. Battery Future Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

