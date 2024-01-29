Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Shares Down 7.7%

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.00 and last traded at $72.00. Approximately 311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

Bioqual Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 million, a PE ratio of -141.18 and a beta of -0.33.

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Bioqual had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

